Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,233,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,311,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$753.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

