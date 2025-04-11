Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,155 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 1.3% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $98,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 927,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 216,863 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $60.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

