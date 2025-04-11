Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Barclays

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 64.25%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $266,901.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Ameren by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

