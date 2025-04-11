American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 479306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Assets Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

