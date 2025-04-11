American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

