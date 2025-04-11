American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,026 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $28,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.