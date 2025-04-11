AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,451,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 54.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 272,552 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 279.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $736.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.03.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

