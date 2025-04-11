Amp (AMP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $313.01 Million

Amp (AMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Amp has a total market cap of $313.01 million and approximately $48.09 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amp has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,924.95 or 0.99355269 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81,413.40 or 0.98734885 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,669,436,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,231,571,707 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @ampera_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amp.xyz. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
