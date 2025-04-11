Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $12.31. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 1,133,804 shares trading hands.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1,588.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 346,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 334,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 687,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 226,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 524.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 142,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

