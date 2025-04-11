Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $143.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

4/1/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Mr. Cooper Group had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of COOP traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 635,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.49 and a one year high of $137.60.

Get Mr Cooper Group Inc alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Cooper Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Cooper Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.