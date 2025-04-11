Analysts Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Target Price at $9.43

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

In related news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $56,784.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,140. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $107,524.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,603.73. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,088 shares of company stock worth $235,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.17. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

