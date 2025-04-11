Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT at $393.18

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $389.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $335.47 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.36 and a 200-day moving average of $357.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

