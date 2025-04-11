Analysts Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Utz Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Utz Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

