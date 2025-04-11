Ankr Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $165.08 million and approximately $52.55 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00003554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00002898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01623753 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $46,308,320.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars.

