Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Stock Price Down 14% – Here’s Why

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.79 and last traded at $71.79. 221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.43.

Ansell Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66.

Ansell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.81. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

