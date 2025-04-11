Antero Midstream Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.99. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.