Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,236 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $324,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $368.27 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.63 and its 200-day moving average is $374.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.