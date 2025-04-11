APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 311,223 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 311,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after buying an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 649.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,739,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,401 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $102.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

