APG Asset Management N.V. Has $12.89 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 274.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,504 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.