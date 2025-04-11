APG Asset Management N.V. Has $15.52 Million Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 788.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,125 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $6,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

