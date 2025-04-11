APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth about $232,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 738,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 341,270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,919,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 31.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal purchased 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

