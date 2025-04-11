APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $9.70 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 314,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 696.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

