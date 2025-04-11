APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $139.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. UBS Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.15.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

