APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 353.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,459 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,256 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,811,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,134,000 after buying an additional 972,803 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,690,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,025,000 after acquiring an additional 236,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $38.34 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

