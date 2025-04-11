APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,035 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Everest Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,497,000 after buying an additional 82,956 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Everest Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,101,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 855,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,947,000 after acquiring an additional 125,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EG opened at $341.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
