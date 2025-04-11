Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.95.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 3.5 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $123.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $3,994,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,788,000 after acquiring an additional 93,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $20,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.