Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $25,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $90.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.