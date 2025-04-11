Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,169 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.