Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.9 %

ACGL traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,997. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.66. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $437,291,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $410,010,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 663.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,342,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.