Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.06.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.