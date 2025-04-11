Argent Trust Co Acquires 3,774 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.