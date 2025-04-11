Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.12. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $811.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

