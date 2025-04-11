Argent Trust Co Has $2.11 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.96. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

