Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

