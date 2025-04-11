Argent Trust Co Purchases 16,094 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,199.77. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

