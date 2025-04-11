Argent Trust Co Sells 228 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southern by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 16.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,296. The trade was a 52.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $100,811.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,284.90. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,784. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.26.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

