Argent Trust Co Sells 249 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $287.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

