Argent Trust Co Sells 362 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IQVIA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 9.0 %

IQV opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $252.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.