Argent Trust Co Sells 614 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,971,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 486,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 82,490 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $94.95 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

