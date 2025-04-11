argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $546.22, but opened at $571.42. argenx shares last traded at $579.12, with a volume of 128,839 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $609.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $603.68. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.03 and a beta of 0.60.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of argenx by 15.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in argenx by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of argenx by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

