argenx’s (ARGX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $715.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGX. JMP Securities upped their price target on argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $690.33.

ARGX traded up $32.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $579.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,904. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -656.12 and a beta of 0.60. argenx has a one year low of $352.77 and a one year high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in argenx by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

