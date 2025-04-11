Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.57 and last traded at $70.04. Approximately 3,242,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,075,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This trade represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

