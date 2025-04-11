Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

