ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Laura Shawver Sells 50,002 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 50,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $615,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,255.80. This trade represents a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $556,016.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $615,500.00.

SPRY opened at $13.24 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.86.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 163,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

