Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.93 and last traded at $127.20. Approximately 59,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 473,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.64.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.