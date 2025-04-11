Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Given New C$0.15 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.
Ascot Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AOT traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.14. 2,380,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
