Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Given New C$0.15 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AOT traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.14. 2,380,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

