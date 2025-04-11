Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 24.4% – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 24.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 2,539,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 24.4 %

About Ascot Resources

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

