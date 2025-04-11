Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 24.4% – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 24.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 2,539,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Stock Up 24.4 %
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.