Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 17.8% – Time to Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) was up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,587,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,262,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 20.0 %

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

