Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 17.8% – Time to Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) was up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,587,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,262,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AOT
Ascot Resources Trading Up 20.0 %
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.