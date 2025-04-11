Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 24.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) were up 24.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 2,539,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Report on Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.