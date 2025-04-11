Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 9.8% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,171,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,258,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

